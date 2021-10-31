Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBIX stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

