IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

IEX opened at $222.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.85. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

