Leidos (LDOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.350-$6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.35-$6.65 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.98 on Friday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

