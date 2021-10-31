R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

