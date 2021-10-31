Bank of America Upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Buy

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $352.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $272.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

SAIA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.31.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

