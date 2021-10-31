Barclays Downgrades Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) to Equal Weight

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Arca Continental stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

