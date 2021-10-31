Barclays Downgrades Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) to Equal Weight

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Arca Continental stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.
Arca Continental Company Profile
