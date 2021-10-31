Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $110.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

