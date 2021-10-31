Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

