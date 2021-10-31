KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.08 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.