MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$21.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG opened at C$24.65 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 328.67.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.