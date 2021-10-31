First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

First National Financial stock opened at C$41.65 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$36.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

