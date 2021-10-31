Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.23.

TSE:H opened at C$29.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.57. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

