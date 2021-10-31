iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.83.

Get iA Financial alerts:

TSE IAG opened at C$73.21 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$45.90 and a 1-year high of C$75.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.