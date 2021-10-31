IM Cannabis (IMCC) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IM Cannabis to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IM Cannabis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -195.71% -84.60% -18.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IM Cannabis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 221 606 582 12 2.27

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 218.18%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 44.93%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -5.00 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -15.83

IM Cannabis’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

