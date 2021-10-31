$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.