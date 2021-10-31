Reviewing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CleanSpark and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 71.89 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -38.96 TuSimple $1.84 million 4,444.37 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CleanSpark and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.77%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $57.15, indicating a potential upside of 46.10%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CleanSpark beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

