Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

SLQT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

SLQT opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of -0.28. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

