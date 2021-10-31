Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

