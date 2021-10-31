Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,450

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,355 ($17.70) on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The firm has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,729.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

