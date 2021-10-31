Chegg (CHGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

