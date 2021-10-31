SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SMBK opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

