Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TransUnion Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

