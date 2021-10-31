Brokers Offer Predictions for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of ALSN opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 301,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 61,830 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $29,521,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

