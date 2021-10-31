FY2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. ASGN has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.