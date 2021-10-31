Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

