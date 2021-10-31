Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPT opened at $127.68 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $55,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,645 shares of company stock worth $21,622,591. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

