Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

