Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

