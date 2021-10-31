First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 149.4% in October

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the September 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

SDVY stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

