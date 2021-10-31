bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for bioMérieux in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bioMérieux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $124.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.79. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

