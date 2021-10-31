SVB Leerink Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
