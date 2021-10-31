SVB Leerink Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

