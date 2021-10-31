Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realogy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Realogy by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.