Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

