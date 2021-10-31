Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.11. Puma has a 1-year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

