Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $120.82 and last traded at $119.67, with a volume of 3166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.94.

Specifically, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

