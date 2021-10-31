WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in October

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of WANSF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.99. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

