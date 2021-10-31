Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$111.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CP. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$179.91.

TSE CP opened at C$95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$78.36 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$63.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2399995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

