CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

CMS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 1,130,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.