Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.88.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.11. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1825196 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

