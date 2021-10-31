Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) vs. Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Financial Comparison

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

63.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -28.63% -25.77% Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 12.44 -$33.28 million ($0.79) -9.28 Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$22.12 million ($3.42) -7.89

Olema Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olema Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Olema Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 177.40%. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 124.69%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.