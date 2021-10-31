CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$2,400.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2,200.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,299.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,185.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,174.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2,138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,952.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,370.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,270.07.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 64.720002 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.