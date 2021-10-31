Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Critical Review

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 27.58% 29.83% 20.43%

This table compares Blend Labs and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 30.78 $672.32 million $2.36 116.38

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blend Labs and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90 Zoom Video Communications 2 13 12 0 2.37

Blend Labs currently has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 68.58%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $367.02, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

