Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

AHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.