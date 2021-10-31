Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post sales of $9.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,755,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after buying an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

