MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.36.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoneyGram International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of MoneyGram International worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

