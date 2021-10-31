MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.36.
In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
