FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.87 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $453.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 137,897 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 187,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

