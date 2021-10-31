Research Analysts Set Expectations for CONMED Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.81. CONMED has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $147.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 142.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

