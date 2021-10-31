Wedbush Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 87.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 191,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

