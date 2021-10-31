Cormark Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of EQX opened at $7.43 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 369.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

