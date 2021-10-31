DA Davidson Comments on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 17.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

